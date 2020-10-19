Unlike years past, each week on the college football schedule is not set in stone, and it’s impossible to know who will actually play before teams take the field in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted 33 games on the FBS schedule this season, with seven previously slated matchups being postponed in the latest week of action — or inaction.

Here are the top storylines from college football’s postponement and cancellation decisions in the first seven weeks of play.

Non-Power Five most impacted

Out of the 32 games to be postponed or canceled so far, 21 of them have been games that didn’t feature a Power Five program.

Only seven Power Five matchups have been postponed from their original dates, with three of them — LSU at Florida, Oklahoma State at Baylor, and Vanderbilt at Missouri — coming this past weekend.

Six Group of Five programs have had multiple postponements thus far, compared to just four Power Five programs.

UMass plays first and only game on schedule so far

Even though Georgia Southern’s midweek game against Appalachian State was postponed, the Eagles didn’t have to wait long to get back on the gridiron.

Georgia Southern and UMass announced on Oct. 8 the two programs were adding a Week 7 matchup after the Minutemen previously decided they would limit fall competition to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

And it was UMass’ only scheduled game.

The administration at UMass will be adding games to the schedule on a week-by-week basis, leaving players and coaches in limbo not knowing when or who they will play.

The Eagles won in shutout fashion 41-0, and the Minutemen anxiously await their next opponent on a light schedule.

Houston misses four straight to start season

Coming off an uncharacteristic losing season, Houston has had a small sample size to show its progression in 2020.

The Cougars’ first four games on their schedule were postponed, starting with their scheduled season opener against Rice on Sept. 3.

Since then, Houston's matchups against Memphis, Baylor and North Texas have also not been able to take place.

Only one game — Memphis on Dec. 5 — has been rescheduled so far.

Despite the postponements, the Cougars have played two games — a win over Tulane and a loss to No. 14 BYU this past Friday.

Postponements holding steady

With 33 games postponed in the first seven weeks, there has been an average of 4.7 games postponed per week.

And it doesn’t look like that number will be declining anytime soon.

Week 7 featured seven postponements and was the third week to do so after Week 3 and Week 4 also had seven postponements.

An outbreak within the Florida program has already pushed back its Week 8 affair against Missouri to Week 9, and, so far, it is the only Week 8 game to be postponed.

But as always this college football season, the schedule changes on a daily basis.

