Penn State may have suffered another loss to its special teams unit.

Freshman walk-on Joseph Bruno has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

The first-year running back played in eight games for Penn State in 2020, mainly on special teams for coach Joe Lorig.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Bruno had three carries for 35 yards in the Nittany Lions' last game of the season, a 56-21 win over Illinois.

