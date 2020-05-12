Football strength and conditioning, James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin observes during a strength and conditioning session at the Lasch football building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

With the fate of the 2020 college football season in limbo for Penn State, one of its opponents has already decided to cancel in-person classes for the fall semester.

The Nittany Lions are slated to take on San Jose State at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 19, but three Mountain West Conference schools including the Spartans will not offer on-campus classes according to California State University Chancellor Timothy White.

This is the first opponent for Penn State that has made this decision.

