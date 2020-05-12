With the fate of the 2020 college football season in limbo for Penn State, one of its opponents has already decided to cancel in-person classes for the fall semester.

The Nittany Lions are slated to take on San Jose State at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 19, but three Mountain West Conference schools including the Spartans will not offer on-campus classes according to California State University Chancellor Timothy White.

3 Mountain West schools - Fresno State, San Diego State & San Jose State - will not offer on-campus classes in fall semester. In all, 23 California universities will only have online fall classes, California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2020

This is the first opponent for Penn State that has made this decision.

