One former Nittany Lion’s status for the foreseeable future is in jeopardy.

Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on the Carolina Panthers’ reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, after either testing positive or being in close contact with another individual who received a positive test.

Gross-Matos is the first Panther added to the list since Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23.

A second-round pick in 2020, Gross-Matos has registered 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks alongside one forced fumble through eight games played.

The Panthers next take the field on Dec. 13 against the Denver Broncos after a bye this week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football's Keyvone Lee named Big Ten Freshman of Week Penn State freshman running back Keyvone Lee received recognition within the Big Ten confere…