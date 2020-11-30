Yetur Gross-Matos, Panthers Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

One former Nittany Lion’s status for the foreseeable future is in jeopardy.

Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on the Carolina Panthers’ reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, after either testing positive or being in close contact with another individual who received a positive test.

Gross-Matos is the first Panther added to the list since Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23.

A second-round pick in 2020, Gross-Matos has registered 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks alongside one forced fumble through eight games played.

The Panthers next take the field on Dec. 13 against the Denver Broncos after a bye this week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags