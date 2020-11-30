One former Nittany Lion’s status for the foreseeable future is in jeopardy.
Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on the Carolina Panthers’ reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, after either testing positive or being in close contact with another individual who received a positive test.
#Panthers place Yetur Gross-Matos on reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/alpN8SIcFP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2020
Gross-Matos is the first Panther added to the list since Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23.
A second-round pick in 2020, Gross-Matos has registered 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks alongside one forced fumble through eight games played.
The Panthers next take the field on Dec. 13 against the Denver Broncos after a bye this week.
