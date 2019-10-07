While the calendar has changed to October and the warm weather of summer has dissipated, the Big Ten season is heating up.

Ohio State continues to lead the charge across the conference, making quick work of Michigan State on Saturday to remain on top in the Big Ten East division standings.

As Big Ten play rolls on, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Michigan’s defense stymies Iowa

It’s no secret that Michigan’s offense is not exactly impressive, and that did not change on Saturday.

However, what did change was the pressure the Wolverines were able to put on the quarterback, and it effectively earned them a win against then-No.14 Iowa.

The hosts were able to put a tremendous amount on Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and his statline reflected that. Stanley finished the game with only 260 passing yards and three interceptions, and he was sacked eight times by the Michigan defense.

The Wolverines were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes' turnovers. But that didn’t matter because their defense created four turnovers and put together a “masterpiece”, according to coach Jim Harbaugh.

Iowa failed to take advantage of having good field position throughout the contest, most noticeably on its final drive of the game when the visitors turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44-yard line with 37 seconds left.

This might be the worst offense in the John Harbaugh era at Michigan, but the Wolverines can still win nine or 10 games this season if their defense performs like they did on Saturday for the remainder of the year.

Taylor continues to amaze

The most dominant player in the Big Ten does not reside in Columbus, or State College, but rather in Madison, Wisconsin.

Taylor has been consistently excellent through the first five weeks, and that trend continued against Kent State on Saturday.

The 2018 Doak Walker award winner finished with 19 carries for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers.

Taylor would finish with four rushing touchdowns on the day, all of which came in the first half. He added a receiving touchdown later in the contest, accounting for five of the six touchdowns scored by Wisconsin in its 48-0 shutout of the Golden Flashes.

The five touchdowns are a career-best for Taylor, and he also tied the program record for total touchdowns in a game. He also moved into third on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing list, as his 4,916 yards eclipses Melvin Gordon’s career mark of 4,915.

Taylor now sits with 745 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, to go along with 114 yards and four receiving scores this season. His campaign for a Heisman Trophy picks up more momentum with each record-setting performance.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw five teams ranked in the Top 25, with Minnesota being listed as the No. 26 team by the AP.

Ohio State moved into a tie with Georgia for No.3 after defeating Michigan State, while Wisconsin remained at No. 8 after its 48-0 drubbing of Kent State.

Penn State moved up to No. 10 after its 35-7 win over Purdue. The Nittany Lions will face off against No. 17 Iowa on Saturday in what will be their biggest test of the season to date.

Michigan checks in at No. 16 after holding the Hawkeyes to just three points on Saturday. The Wolverines will play Illinois this week before traveling to Happy Valley for a White-Out date with the Nittany Lions.