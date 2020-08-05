With the release of the new conference-only schedule on Wednesday morning, the Big Ten also released new health protocols for fall sports.

In a five page document with contributions from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, the conference goes over what the exact health measures will be taken once falls sports are underway.

The protocols will be updated as the Big Ten continues to receive information and claims it will always do what they believe is in the best interest of the health and safety of its student-athletes.

Tests will be given to student-athletes at least once a week in the fall and at least twice a week for heavy contact sports which includes football.

Other high contact sports listed by the Big Ten for the fall season are field hockey, soccer, cheerleading and volleyball.

Coaches and additional staff members will also be frequently tested with all tests going through a third party laboratory which should yield accurate results.

There will also be specific quarantine guidelines to be followed, with extra caution by all 14 programs this fall.

The set of rules will include surveillance methods which consist of symptom questionnaires, clinical evaluations, testing and contact tracing.

If a positive test is reported there will be a 14-day self-quarantine without the ability to test out of isolation.

This list of protocols released on Wednesday morning are supposed to be used as a supplement to the “Big Ten COVID-19 Playbook” already released by the conference earlier this summer.

