Even while hobbling off the field with a knee injury Monday night, Trace McSorley witnessed a huge touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens.

McSorley was caught on video celebrating a 44-yard, go-ahead touchdown by Marquise Brown in the waning minutes of the game as Baltimore defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42.

Coming in for the starting Lamar Jackson, who left due to cramps, in the fourth quarter, McSorley went down with a non-contact injury.

The former Penn State standout finished 1-for-4 for 13 passing yards with two carries for one rushing yard in Baltimore’s eighth win of its season.

McSorley has made two appearances for the Ravens this season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

