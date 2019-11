In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs discuss Penn State's nervy 34-27 victory over Indiana.

The pair open the episode by discussing the Penn State defense and the issues it had defending the Hoosier's offense.

Then the two talk about the Penn State offense and the emergence of Journey Brown.

The pair close the episode by discussing the College Football playoff and what bowl games Penn State could be headed to.