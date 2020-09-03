With the NFL season now just a week away, there are many interesting storylines heading into the season.

But one in particular that should be fun to watch is the development of all the young talent in the NFL — which there is plenty of at the moment.

Some of those future stars also happen to be former Penn Staters, so here is a look at what recently departed Nittany Lions could break out this season.

Miles Sanders — Philadelphia Eagles

Coming into his second year in the NFL, Miles Sanders is a 2020 dark horse MVP candidate.

The Pittsburgh native had one of the more impressive rookie campaigns in the NFL last year with 1,327 total yards from scrimmage, which led all first year players.

But what is so intriguing about the former second round pick is he will be the Eagles’ undisputed No. 1 back this year, a title he did not have with Jordan Howard on the team last season.

With Howard now in Miami and Sanders being the most talented back in Philly, he should get a lot of touches.

He will get to show off his versatility as both a runner and pass catching back, similar to what Panthers running back Christian McCaffery has shown in his first few seasons.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will surely look to use Sanders, with the questions the Eagles have at receiver heading into the year and the dynamic connection between Sanders and Carson Wentz.

Mike Gesicki — Miami Dolphins

After a bit of a slow start to his sophomore campaign in Miami, Mike Gesicki turned on the gas in the second half of 2019 once there was some quarterback stability on the Dolphins.

The former Nittany Lion hauled in five touchdowns over the final six weeks of the season and even caught a game-winning score in the final seconds to upset the Patriots in week 17 last year.

Now Miami has retooled its offense under head coach Brian Flores by drafting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and acquiring other veteran free agents this offseason.

The team should be able to compete for a division title in a Tom Brady-less AFC East, but will need Gesicki to be a big part of the offense in his third year in order to get there.

Miami’s lack of superstar receivers will mean Gesicki should receive a good amount of targets and could be a potential safety blanket for a young quarterback, whether it's Tagovailoa or Josh Rosen.

Yetur Gross-Matos — Carolina Panthers

Despite being selected in the second round of this year’s draft, Yetur Gross-Matos is a first round talent.

In his final two years at Penn State, he had tremendous production on the defensive line with 17 sacks and 96 total tackles during that time.

He now becomes a part of new head coach Matt Rhule’s rebuilt defense, which was totally transformed in this year’s draft as they became the first team ever to draft only defensive players.

This means Gross-Matos will certainly get an opportunity in his rookie season, and his 6-foot-5, 265 pound frame will allow him to thrive in professional football right away.

But even if he gets off to a slow start, the rest of the defense is relatively young, so they will likely still develop him through struggles that should help the pass rusher down the road.

