For the third time this offseason, Penn State has a new schedule to be broken down, but this time it will be an eight game slate, with a final game based on their placement in the Big Ten east.

The conference-only season will begin on October 24 and will stretch all the way into December.

Penn State will play Indiana in its season opener in Bloomington on Oct. 24, taking the field for the first time in nearly 11 months.

The matchups were released on Saturday morning on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff and provided plenty of excitement for Big Ten fans looking for their fix of football this fall.

So here are the most intriguing storylines which lie ahead for the Nittany Lions with their new slate of games.

A spooky matchup

Immediately when the new Big Ten schedule was released on Saturday, Penn State’s week 2 matchup popped off the screen.

A Beaver Stadium opener featuring the two likely favorites in the Big Ten East and a chance for the Nittany Lions to reverse their recent struggles against Ohio State.

Oh and it's on Halloween night.

Penn State has dropped its last three matchups to the Buckeyes, two of which were comeback wins in the second half for the scarlet and gray.

And while there will be no White Out atmosphere, James Franklin’s team should have enough internal fire to try to get the inside track in the East early on in the season.

While it is still to be determined whether or not defensive star Micah Parsons comes back, the Nittany Lion defense will need to step up to try and contain Heisman hopeful and former Penn State commit Justin Fields.

Fields has shown his ability to carry Ohio State’s offense for a full four quarters and put up tremendous numbers in his first year as the starter in Columbus.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Big Ten unveils Penn State football's conference-only schedule When Penn State football returns to Beaver Stadium, it will be for one of the biggest games …

Challenging mid-season stretch

Besides the Ohio State matchup, Penn State’s toughest stretch to get through will be weeks 4-through-6 which will feature a few difficult games.

Starting on November 14 at Nebraska, which for the Nittany Lions, should be a win as they simply outmatch the Huskers on both sides on paper.

Then Penn State will fly back to Happy Valley to play Iowa, who is always a stingy opponent and should give them a wake-up call if they get too comfortable after a few straight victories.

And to wrap up that stretch, hop back onto the plane and head to Michigan where the Nittany Lions have not won since 2009.

After these games, it will be pretty clear to see where Penn State lies in the College Football Playoff landscape.

A lighter end to the year

Once that exhausting three game stretch concludes, Penn State will be able to relax — just slightly — if it gets to this point in the playoff picture.

The final two matchups of the year, taking place in December will consist of two of the likely bottomfeeders in the Big Ten East.

First, the Nittany Lions will head to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights, a team which they have not lost to since the Reagan administration.

The James Franklin’s team will head back home for the final game of the year to take on a depleted Michigan State program, who is thought to be going through a bit of a rebuild after Mark Dantonio’s retirement earlier this year.

If Penn State can get to this stretch in a favorable position in the national landscape, then it will likely be scoreboard watching as it takes care of business.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE