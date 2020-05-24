University of Michigan President Dr. Mark Schlissel has casted some doubt over whether or not football will be played in the fall and made his stance clear in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” Schissel said in the article.

On Friday, the NCAA voted to allow voluntary activities for all sports to begin on June 1.

And last week a report came out that the Big Ten was likely going to allow the individual schools to make the decision on the status of sports in the fall and the conference would not make a mandate.

Penn State has stated that it will make a decision on the status of the fall semester on June 15.

