It is safe to say Week 14 was the best week for former Penn Staters this NFL season.

As teams are looking to wrap up playoff spots and win crucial games, multiple Nittany Lions had stellar days.

So while these players showed out for their teams this weekend, they were able to put up some impressive numbers.

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson continues to be a mainstay on this list week in and week out.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver had another impressive day in Chicago’s victory over the Houston Texans, hauling in nine receptions for 123 yards as well as a touchdown.

He continues to produce for the Bears despite the instability at the quarterback position with Mitch Trubisky back as the starter

The 6-foot-2 receiver is now sixth in the league in receptions with 86 and has surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for the third time in his career.

Miles Sanders

While Jalen Hurts was the main story in the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, it was Miles Sanders who carried the offense.

Sanders finished with 115 yards on 14 carries as well as two touchdowns on the day.

But it was his 82-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that was the highlight of the evening in Philadelphia, as Sanders applied a nasty stiff arm to Malcolm Jenkins en route to the end zone.

He added his second score in the fourth quarter that would seal the game for the Eagles and allow them to upset New Orleans.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

6 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten offensive honors Despite a tumultuous season, Penn State was well represented in the All-Big Ten offensive te…

KJ Hamler

KJ Hamler caught two balls Sunday afternoon in the Denver Broncos’ road win against the Carolina Panthers.

But both catches made a big impact as they were long receptions, which both resulted in touchdowns.

The first was a 37-yard strike from Drew Lock that extended Denver’s lead to 19-7 in the third quarter.

The following catch was a 49-yard bomb that once again gave the Broncos some breathing room after allowing a couple scores early in the fourth quarter.

So despite just the two grabs, Hamler finished the day with 86 yards, which is a career high for the rookie receiver.

Mike Gesicki

Another former Nittany Lion with two touchdowns Sunday was Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

As usual, Gesicki made some highlight reel plays, using his 6-foot-6 frame to bring balls down that many receivers would not be able to.

The third-year tight end finished the day with five receptions for 65 yards to go along with the two scores in a losing effort to the Chiefs.

Gesicki left the game in the second half after injuring his shoulder and was ruled out shortly after.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Baltimore Ravens place quarterback Trace McSorley on injured reserve Trace McSorley will miss the next three weeks of NFL action.