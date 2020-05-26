Tariq Castro-Fields wants to accomplish something a Penn State defensive back has never done in the history of the program.

Castro-Fields wants to be a first-round pick — a feat no other Penn State defensive back has been able to achieve.

In fact, the Nittany Lions have only produced two first-round picks since 2010 — Saquon Barkley and Jared Odrick.

“I just think if I put in the work every day, approach practice like it's a game,” Castro-Fields said on a conference call with the media last week, “I think everything will take care of itself at the end and that’s what I believe.”

At the start of last season, the Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native was all over the field recording a career-high eight tackles on multiple occasions, making a crucial interception against Maryland and breaking up passes left and right.

“I was just playing with a lot of confidence and being physical,” Castro-Fields said. “I thought I knew the defense really well, which allowed me to kind of play fast.

“I think my confidence was something that each game I was just showing myself what I could do, and it really helped.”

But then, the cornerback suffered a setback in the form of an injury.

“He came out of the gate looking like a first-round draft pick,” cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said in a video conference with the media in April. “He played very well and then he suffered an injury, and from that injury on he was a different player.”

An injury that, according to Smith, impacted the confidence of Castro-Fields and rendered him unable to get that step back.

“He wasn’t as confident, he wasn’t as sure of himself because of the injury, not to make an excuse,” Smith said. “He knows and recognizes it and we’ve talked about it and it’s one of our offseason plans and goals is to make sure he can be more consistent throughout the season.”

Admittedly for Castro-Fields, this was a difficult process, but one that came with some valuable lessons.

“Of course it was a frustrating process, but the coaches had a plan for me and I tried to do the best I could,” Castro-Fields said. “Whatever they asked me to do, whatever my role was for the team, I want to do it to the best of my ability.

“So it was kind of frustrating, but coach [James] Franklin teaches you to do what you get to control. So that was kind of my main focus.”

Castro-Fields also is focusing on his fundamentals, switching off of press coverage and, in general, working to make sure he can maintain those fundamentals — the ones that made him play, as Smith said, “like a first-round pick” — for the entire season.

As Castro-Fields heads into his final season in Happy Valley, he is also the leader of the cornerback room.

Gone are John Reid and Amani Oruwariye, who Castro-Fields learned from in the previous seasons. But according to Castro-Fields he is ready to lead the room.

“I've been an older guy since probably my sophomore year,” Castro-Fields said. “Coach Smith groomed me to be the leader and eventually to come to this point. So I think I've been one of the leaders in the room.

“I've tried to take each little quality of the leader of our room and kind of add into my repertoire.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Report: Big Ten to let individual schools decide when athletes can return According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten is going to let its 14 member…

The expectations going into the 2020 season are clear for Castro-Fields — be the best.

“We’re looking forward to Tariq having a great offseason, and not to put pressure on him, but he has to have a great year for us,” Smith said. “We need a lockdown corner that can handle the best receiver of whoever our opponent is, and we expect Tariq to be that guy.”

And for Smith, this means that Castro-Fields needs to be more than just a lockdown cornerback; he needs to be a dynamic playmaker.

“He is a good cover corner, but now it’s not just time to be a good cover corner — go make plays as a cover corner, get the ball back, get interceptions, force fumbles,” Smith said. “Make big game-changing plays that impact the game and get the ball back to our offense.”

Despite the high expectations, however, Castro-Fields doesn’t feel any pressure and knows he is ready for the role.

“I don't really feel pressure because that's my role, and I'm just going to capitalize off of it, but I think I am ready for it,” Castro-Fields said. “I really know the defense. I'm able to play the field and the boundary.

“I think regardless of whoever the guys are, I have trust in the rest of the corners and everyone to kind of step up and be the top corners, because I think we're really able to do so.”