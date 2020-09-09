Penn State Athletics has reported 48 additional positive coronavirus test results in its latest round of testing.

With a 5% positivity rate, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine for its student-athletes.

For the period of Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, Penn State Athletics conducted 920 tests for the coronavirus.

According to Penn State Athletics, there is no evidence so far to suggest the coronavirus was transmitted during practice or training activities.

As of Sept. 4, there have now been 59 positive tests results out of 2,193 tests conducted among student-athletes since they returned to campus in early June.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a statement.