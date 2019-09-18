Heading into this year’s campaign, the Nittany Lions were expected to have a slew of talented linebackers, living up to the “Linebacker U” mantra.

Micah Parsons and Cam Brown led an overall strong unit, but it’s one of the younger newcomers to the linebacking core who has already managed to strike fear into the hearts of opposing offenses.

True freshman Brandon Smith might not have started the season on the top of the depth chart, but it did not take long for the Louisa, Virginia, native to make a positive impression.

Just a few short weeks into the campaign, Smith has already garnered the respect and attention of his teammates and coaches.

“I don't think there's any question that he can run and hit, obviously,’’ James Franklin said. “You saw it on high school tape. We saw it in training camp. We've seen it in practice, and now we’ve seen it in games. It doesn’t surprise me [that Smith has played well], and we’re really excited about his future.”

In Penn State’s season-opener against Idaho, Smith made a play that illustrated why he was ranked as the top defensive player in the state of Virginia a year ago.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, and the result already well in hand for the Nittany Lions, Idaho running back Kiahn Martinez caught a short pass at the Penn State 42 yard-line and turned upfield. He was quickly met by Smith, who seemingly came out of nowhere and delivered a massive hit that erased Martinez and sent the Penn State sideline into a frenzy.

It was a play that Brooks — a third-year veteran who has been responsible for accounting for the freshman — had been waiting for Smith to make.

“The biggest thing that stands out to me [about Smith] is when he does decide to play fast, as fast as he’s capable of, I think he’s one of the more explosive linebackers in our group, honestly,” Brooks said. “When he does open up and run and show that speed, I would say that he’s really explosive. He has good instincts. He knows how to find the ball.”

Smith’s impressive size and speed has already put the first-year linebacker on a fast track for more time on the field in what is an already loaded group.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder was credited with three solo tackles, one of them which was a tackle for loss, in the victory over Idaho. But the inexperienced freshman was eager to prove that his performance in his collegiate debut was anything but a fluke.

Smith posted three tackles the very next week in Penn State’s win over Buffalo and was on the field for more snaps than any other freshman on the defensive side of the ball.

“Overall, he’s been really impressive,” Franklin said. “He’s handled [the transition to college football] really well, he’s very mature, very competitive, and very hard-working.”

With each week, and each impactful play, Smith is becoming more and more of a known commodity, and the Penn State coaching staff is eager to see how he develops over the course of a full season at the collegiate level.

In fact, it appears that Franklin, Brent Pry and co. intend to give Smith significant playing time this season in order to get the required amount of in-game experience he needs to grow.

The former five-star recruit is undoubtedly taking the necessary steps that will eventually make him a staple on this defense, and it’s likely that Smith will continue to see some crucial playing time for the Nittany Lions as the season unfolds.

“Obviously, he hasn’t gotten to the point where the game has slowed down for him, and he’s a 100 percent confident pre-snap so that post-snap he can play as fast and as aggressive as he wants to and we need him to,” Franklin said. “He also needs to recognize what the offense is trying to do in terms of trying to put him in binds, in terms of his reads and trying to get his eyes dirty in terms of what he's looking at.”

“I think as those things continue to clear up for him and he gets more comfortable and more confident with his responsibilities, there’s no doubt that he's got a very bright future.”