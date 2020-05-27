Before Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s third NFL season, he nearly decided that he was going to return to his alma mater, according to The New York Post.

James Franklin told the Post that Barkley wanted to come back for spring practice before it was canceled and help out the coaching staff with work both on and off the field. The decision would not have impacted his ongoing NFL career.

“Saquon reached out to me and his plan was to come and spend spring ball with us as a coach,” Franklin said. “He wanted to sit in all of the coaches’ meetings to see how we came up with the game plan, how we watch film and all the things we discuss.”

But with the extent to which the coronavirus has lingered in the United States, Barkley’s passion for coaching football will have to wait until further notice.

