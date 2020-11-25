Penn State has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the 2020 season, losing starters at multiple positions over the course of the past five weeks.

The rushing attack has been dormant as the Nittany Lions’ offense searches to balance out the RPO ahead of its matchup with Michigan on Saturday.

James Franklin provided updates on multiple players dealing with injuries and addressed what the program has been doing to build toward its first win of the season.

Franklin spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice.

Injury updates

Sophomore running back Devyn Ford became the latest Penn State player to miss time with an injury.

After the first drive against Iowa, Ford was unavailable moving forward.

Franklin provided an update on the running back’s status ahead of Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor.

“We’re hoping to hear something tomorrow on whether he’ll be available or not,” Franklin said. “Maybe on Friday we’ll hear something but as of right now we’re depending on the two young guys.”

The two young guys Franklin referred to are true freshman running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.

If Ford is unavailable against the Wolverines, those two will likely share the starting reps.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has also been dealing with an injury for the last couple of weeks.

“We’re hoping that Ta’Quan [Roberson] would be available this week,” Franklin said. “Micah [Bowens] has done a good job, he’s been on the scout team and obviously we pulled him back up the last couple weeks when Ta’Quan [Roberson] wasn’t available.”

Bowens is the No. 3 option at quarterback if Roberson is unable to play.

“He’s a smart guy, he picks up things well, he’s got a really good feel for the position and a really good understanding,” Franklin said. “He’s got quickness in change of direction which we saw in his high school film.”

Figuring out the ground game

Penn State has struggled to find any success in the running game outside of its quarterbacks this season.

With Ford’s status in question for this week, Franklin is set on finding a way to make the RPO work with the personnel he has available.

“I think the biggest thing is getting the run game going and then being able to put people in conflict where they have to respect the runs that we are running,” Franklin said. “The way the season has played out with opt outs and injuries and things like that, it makes it challenging.”

The Nittany Lions are averaging 139 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the Big Ten.

“We’re trying to get these young guys some experience and trying to create space for them to make plays,” Franklin said. “Once that happens and people feel like they have to commit to stopping it with the extra defender, then it’s going to create opportunities in the RPO game.”

Reasons behind increase in injuries

The amount of injuries that Penn State has seen this season seems to be a higher amount than in a normal year.

Franklin pointed to multiple reasons for why that may be the case.

“Not having the normal spring ball, not having the normal summer training — not having those things, you may see [more injuries],”Franklin said. “I think that’s part of it, obviously not having some players and getting some younger guys on the field, I think it’s all of those factors.”

Franklin also cited that many players were at home during the summer and didn’t have the ability to train or work out like they normally would in a year not affected by the coronavirus.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football is navigating uncharted territory with heads held high Fresh off of Penn State’s first loss to Maryland since 2014, wide receiver Jahan Dotson left…