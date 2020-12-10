Four years ago, six of Penn State’s current redshirt seniors watched James Franklin lift the Big Ten Championship trophy in jubilation after the program’s 38-31 comeback win over Wisconsin.

Since then, though, that group has experienced the highs and lows of college football — most recently feeling the effects of the Nittany Lions’ 0-5 start to 2020, the worst opening stretch in program history.

Franklin, who recruited these redshirt seniors in his first couple of seasons at the helm of the Penn State program, believes they encapsulate the blue-and-white’s tradition-rich culture.

“You’re talking about a group of guys that were a part of maybe the most successful four-year stretch since Penn State joined the Big Ten,” Franklin said. “I’m proud of those guys.”

In the fifth-year players’ first four seasons on the Nittany Lion roster, the program went 42-11 with one conference championship and two New Year’s Six bowl victories.

And now Michal Menet, Will Fries, Antonio Shelton, Shane Simmons, Shaka Toney and Isaac Lutz will bookend their five-year Beaver Stadium careers on Penn State’s Senior Day festivities before the team takes on Michigan State.

Well, they might.

The coronavirus pandemic molded the state of college football this season, spurring changes such as the Big Ten’s addition of a ninth game for all programs — the locations of which still remain undetermined.

More importantly for Penn State’s seniors, the NCAA agreed to allow all athletes an extra year of eligibility to make up for unprecedented challenges in 2020.

So, alongside the true seniors in Jaquan Brisker, Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields, the redshirt seniors could potentially make a return in 2021 if they choose to do so.

But right now, they’re focused on getting a win in what could turn out to be the last home game of their careers.

“I’m just really focused on this week,” Simmons said. “It’s a really big week for me and the other seniors, and I just want to win this week.”

Every Nittany Lion senior will partake in the Senior Day festivities regardless of whether or not they plan on staying an extra year.

With an optional return for each of the seniors regardless of how many seasons they’ve played, Franklin and his coaching staff are beginning to talk with each one about his future.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

“There are some conversations that we’re going to need to have,” Franklin said. “I’ve encouraged our assistants to start having those conversations… they’re probably more valuable than ever.”

Simmons, who came into his Penn State career as the 41st-ranked recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rating, has fought through adversity as a role player on defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s defensive line.

“I’ve always been working, whether it's personal or football related,” Simmons said. “And spending more quality time with my boys has helped all of us through this process.”

Shelton has become one of the more vocal leaders in the locker room in his five years in Happy Valley and has totaled 46 tackles and 3½ sacks as a defensive tackle.

He isn’t just heading into his Senior Day with a healthy stat sheet, though, as Penn State has taught the Columbus, Ohio, native plenty of life lessons in the process.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself since I’ve been here,” Shelton said. “The main thing that I’ve learned is how to be efficient and organized.”

And while the coronavirus pandemic has led to the seniors being allowed to return, it has also forced them to give up the usual tradition of Senior Day.

All athletes have had to isolate from their parents this season, and family members have only been able to watch games from the stands without any close contact with the players.

“Senior Day is something that’s always meant a lot to me, the parents and our players,” Franklin said. “It will be different — we can’t have the players and parents on the field like we normally do.”

With 38 career games under his belt, Shelton’s time as a true freshman on the sideline still lives in the forefront of his mind.

“Man, it’s weird because we still remember being freshmen, just being young and not knowing what to expect or what to do,” Shelton said. “We came in here as 18-year-old kids, and now we’re old men.”