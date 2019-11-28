It took 11 weeks, but Penn State’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff have all but dissipated.

The Nittany Lions have virtually no chance of making the four-team playoff after their loss to Ohio State last Saturday. Even with large-scale chaos in the next two weeks, the chances for a two-loss Penn State team to make the playoff hover right around zero because of the amount of teams that it would have to jump in order to get back into the conversation.

Assuming the top teams hold serve in the final weekend of the regular season, the race for the four spots in the College Football Playoff will likely come down to six teams: Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Utah and Oklahoma.

However, Penn State still has plenty to play for.

A berth in a New Year’s Six bowl game is still very much on the table for the Nittany Lions, and it starts with a win over Rutgers on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Here are a few possible scenarios that will determine which bowl game Penn State will attend.

Rose Bowl

For any scenario involving a New Year’s Six bowl game, the Nittany Lions must take care of business on Saturday against Rutgers and finish the season with a record of 10-2.

Assuming Penn State has little trouble with the Scarlet Knights, a win certainly puts the Rose Bowl in play.

But the Nittany Lions will need some help from their Big Ten rivals.

Firstly, Ohio State will need to beat Michigan on Saturday, eliminating the Wolverines from Rose Bowl contention in the process. If the Buckeyes can then go on to win the Big Ten Championship game against either Wisconsin or Minnesota, that would greatly help Penn State’s chances to head to Pasadena.

Speaking of Minnesota, the Gophers are the biggest obstacle between the Nittany Lions and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

If the eighth-ranked Gophers can beat Wisconsin on Saturday, they would head to Indianapolis with one loss to take on Ohio State. Even if Minnesota would lose to the Buckeyes in that game, it would still sit at 11-2 and likely get the invitation to Pasadena over Penn State with that head-to-head win.

If the Nittany Lions are to make the Rose Bowl, a Badgers win over the Gophers — followed by a loss to Ohio State the following week — is the simplest path.

Orange Bowl

As of this week, Penn State’s path to the Orange Bowl will likely come down to if it can beat Rutgers convincingly on Saturday and manage to hold off Florida in the final College Football Playoff rankings next Sunday.

The 11th-ranked Gators face Florida State this weekend, but even with a win, they would still need some help to pass Penn State.

Assuming they will beat Rutgers in fairly routine fashion, the Nittany Lions should pull for the Seminoles to pull off the major upset. This would give Penn State some insurance if it were to miss out on the Rose Bowl.

While it isn’t probable, either Alabama or Georgia could end up in the Orange Bowl over the Nittany Lions, especially if both teams are left out of the playoff.

The Crimson Tide need to beat Auburn on Saturday and hope for Georgia and Utah to lose in order to make the playoff, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs could find themselves in the playoff if they can upset LSU in the SEC Championship game.

If both teams are unable to make the playoff, the higher-ranked team will go to the Sugar Bowl, while the other is in play for an Orange Bowl berth.

A second SEC team making the playoff would undoubtedly help Penn State’s chances of securing an Orange Bowl bid, especially if Minnesota or Wisconsin qualifies for the Rose Bowl over the Nittany Lions.

Cotton Bowl

At this stage in the season, a solid bowl game that falls short of a New Year’s Six game is the worst case scenario for Penn State.

However, the Nittany Lions could still qualify for the Cotton Bowl, but much of that will be determined based on what happens in the Big 12.

The Sooners will likely have little bearing on where Penn State will end up. Oklahoma’s most possible postseason destination is either in the College Football Playoff, or the Sugar Bowl depending on how its final two games shake out.

On the other hand, Penn State fans should be paying attention to Baylor’s last two regular-season games.

If the Bears beat Kansas on Saturday and lose to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, they would play in the Sugar Bowl — assuming the Sooners end up in the playoff — leaving a space open in the Cotton Bowl for Penn State to take on either Memphis or Cincinnati.

Should Baylor win this week and lose to Oklahoma, the Bears will likely fall back behind the Nittany Lions in the rankings and boost Penn State's chances at a New Year’s Six appearance in either the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl.