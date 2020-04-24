It took longer than expected, but Yetur Gross-Matos has found his NFL home.

The defensive end was selected No. 38 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gross-Matos is the first former Penn State player to be selected in the draft.

Gross-Matos finished his Penn State career tied for 10th all-time with 19 career sacks and his 37 tackles for loss ranked 11th all-time.

Gross-Matos earned first team All-Big Ten awards in 2018 and second team All-Big Ten honors in 2019.

The defensive end was expected by many to be a first round pick, but fell to the second day.