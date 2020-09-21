For the third time this offseason, Penn State has had its schedule unveiled.

On Saturday, the Big Ten released its latest schedule for a fall college football season.

Our football staff previewed the Nittany Lions’ schedule and what to expect from their 2020 campaign.

Which game on Penn State’s schedule is the most intriguing?

Benjamin Ferree:

The obvious answer would be Ohio State, however, Penn State has more than just one hurdle on its path to the Big Ten Championship.

A Nov. 28 trip to the Big House against Michigan should be circled on the Nittany Lions’ calendar.

Penn State has not won in Ann Arbor since 2009, and in the last two trips, the Nittany Lions have lost by a combined 74 points.

While on paper Penn State will likely be favored, recent history shows that the Nittany Lions might have bigger problems than just Ohio State this season.

Evan Patrick:

As it has been for most years in recent history, Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State is going to determine the heights the Nittany Lions can reach in 2020.

Penn State gets to host the Buckeyes in Beaver Stadium this year, yet it’s uncertain how much of a home field advantage there will actually be without fans.

This game being played in the second week makes the matchup all the more unpredictable, and whichever team comes out on top will have tons of momentum moving forward in the Big Ten.

Justin Morganstein:

When Fox’s Big Noon kickoff released Penn State’s schedule on Saturday morning, seeing the Ohio State game as the home opener on Halloween Saturday brought back the excitement for some competitive Big Ten football.

It, as always, will be the premier game of Penn State’s season as it will look to get the inside track in the Big Ten East early on.

James Franklin’s team will be looking for its first win against the Buckeyes since their 2016 victory.

Andrew Porterfield:

Ohio State. It seems like each and every year, Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes are decided by how the team performs against the Buckeyes from Columbus.

In a game with no fans, it’ll be interesting to see if the Nittany Lions can conjure up any type of home-field advantage aside from piped-in crowd noise. If the coronavirus pandemic had never happened, it would’ve been Justin Fields’ first White Out — and Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry would have been able to take advantage.

Upset alert: Which game could be a trap for Penn State?

Benjamin Ferree:

Nebraska is a sleeper team in the Big Ten West and could pose a challenge for Penn State when the Nittany Lions travel to Lincoln on Nov. 14.

The Huskers will certainly be playing the 2020 season with a chip on their shoulders, after the Nebraska program was one of the most outspoken about the Big Ten returning this fall.

And now with games against Ohio State and Penn State on its schedule, Nebraska will be determined to play spoiler.

With Adrian Martinez back from injury and a number of talented pieces around, Scott Frost and company could prove a spoiler to Penn State’s success.

Evan Patrick:

Indiana played Penn State tough on the road at Beaver Stadium last year, and I expect the same thing to happen in Bloomington.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Michael Penix Jr. heading into this season, and last year he didn’t play against the Nittany Lions.

Penix Jr. and wide receiver Whop Philyor could give Penn State’s secondary a lot of problems — Philyor recorded over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2019 and is poised for another big year.

Justin Morganstein:

Playing Nebraska in Lincoln presents a unique challenge for Penn State in this unusual year.

In a crammed season with no bye weeks and a more stressful travel process with new protocols, Penn State will have to fly nearly 1,000 miles in between tough games to face the Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions will take the field at Memorial Stadium a week after playing Maryland.

Plus, if this is the year that Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martniez can finally put it together, then Scott Frost’s group may have a shot to make some noise in the Big Ten West.

Andrew Porterfield:

Game one. Indiana played the Nittany Lions close a season ago, eventually losing by just one touchdown. The Hoosiers’ Peyton Ramsey lit up Penn State’s secondary, finishing with a career-high 371 yards on 31 completions.

Ramsey’s now at Northwestern, but Indiana has been publicly excited about redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr. — a member of the 2020 Maxwell Award watch list.

A season-opener in mid-October isn’t ideal for any team, especially without the usual preseason preparation, but a visiting Penn State team will need to keep a tunnel vision in order to get out of Bloomington with a win.

What will Penn State have to do in order to reach the College Football Playoff?

Benjamin Ferree:

Obviously the Ohio State game looms large for Penn State in its quest to compete for a national championship, but it will need to make sure it avoids a letdown loss along the way.

In 2019, Penn State was upset by Minnesota. In 2017 and 2018, it was a loss at home against Michigan State to give the Nittany Lions their second loss.

Then finally in 2016, Penn State’s loss to Pitt kept them out of the College Football Playoff.

This season, Penn State has some tricky games outside of Ohio State and will need to compete at its best on a consistent, week-by-week basis in order to make the College Football Playoff.

It can’t have a bad performance week one against Indiana, or a slow start against Iowa, or freeze up in a December meeting against Michigan State.

Evan Patrick:

The only way Penn State will feel confident in its chances to secure a playoff spot will be if it runs the table.

With even fewer games this season, each one will matter that much more, especially week two.

The Nittany Lions will have to beat Ohio State, or at least play a close game and hope for a Buckeye loss down the road.

Justin Morganstein:

Beat Ohio State and then beat everybody else. If Penn State wants to get in for the first time in the James Franklin era then it's going to have to be consistent and clicking from the start of the season.

With a nine-game schedule, it’s likely an undefeated team will be the only one selected from the Big Ten, and if the Nittany Lions want any shot, they’ll have to finally get over the Ohio State hill with Sean Clifford.

A win against the Buckeyes would allow Penn State to control its own destiny, with the game against Michigan in Ann Arbor likely being only one the team isn’t favored in.

Andrew Porterfield:

Simple, go undefeated. There’s little room for error in a 12-game season, but there’s absolutely none in just an eight-game regular season plus the seeded matchup to be determined at the end of the year that acts as the conference championship.

The Nittany Lions will have to be firing on all cylinders in every game if they want a shot at the playoff, as it’s pretty safe to assume Ohio State will finish the regular season with no more than one loss.

So, James Franklin, if you want to reach your first College Football Playoff, you just have to do one thing nine times — win.

