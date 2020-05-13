With all of the predictions and speculations recently regarding college football attendance in 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made her stance clear on the matter.

Whitmer said Tuesday on the Mojo in the Morning Show on WQKI-FM that, “there is reason to feel some confidence here, but we also have to measure expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall."

This would obviously have major implications for Penn State in 2020, who is scheduled to travel to Ann Arbour to take on Michigan and is slated to host Michigan State as well.

The Big Ten has yet to make a decision on the status of the 2020 college football season.