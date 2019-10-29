Football Franklin vs OSU
Head coach James Franklin hugs Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer after the 38-39 loss to No. 6 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

 Linsey Fagan

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who currently works for Fox Sports, appeared in Big Ten Network this morning, where he gave some serious praise for Penn State.

He called Penn State the ultimate, along with Ohio State, in regards to the speed and space of the offense.

He also had praise for KJ Hamler, saying he's "as productive player there is in the Big Ten."

