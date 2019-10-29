Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who currently works for Fox Sports, appeared in Big Ten Network this morning, where he gave some serious praise for Penn State.

"They're the ultimate, right now, along with Ohio State, as far as speed and space."- @CoachUrbanMeyer, on former B1G East rival and No. 5 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/ULMDbGRK4C — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 29, 2019

He called Penn State the ultimate, along with Ohio State, in regards to the speed and space of the offense.

He also had praise for KJ Hamler, saying he's "as productive player there is in the Big Ten."