Following the Cotton Bowl in December 2019, James Franklin took the podium with a smile.

His team just completed an 11-win season with the victory over Memphis and seemed primed to have an even better 2020 season, something the coach wasn’t shy about sharing.

“Laying the foundation with two young players who are going to be returning next year, we think of laying the foundation for our future,” Franklin said following the Cotton Bowl. “This is a young football team.”

These two young players?

Linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Journey Brown.

The sky seemed like the limit for the Nittany Lions in 2020, with expectations being the highest of James Franklin's tenure.

Fast forward 10 months in the future, Penn State is sitting at 0-2, in a shortened season without these two stars, as well as a number of other key pieces.

The goals of playing in the Big Ten Championship or making a trip to the College Football Playoff are likely gone.

Penn State is facing adversity, but the Nittany Lions aren’t going to let the program's worst start since 2012 determine the fate of the season.

“When adversity does happen, you have two options: you can stop what you're doing and you can let it affect you, or you can use it as motivation and learn from it,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “We're not going to let it impact the rest of this season, we're going to continue to work hard every day at practice, and like coach says, we’re going to go 1-0 this week.”

With the College Football Playoff being the ultimate goal for teams across the country and the margin of error so slim, Franklin feels it has created an “all or nothing” scenario, and right now he is excited about how his team has handled the adversity of currently having nothing.

“A couple guys stepped up in the locker room [Saturday] and said some really good things to the team,” Franklin said. “I thought on Sunday in meetings and then out on the practice field, our body language and demeanor and our lack of defensiveness was really good.”

Mustipher also noticed the leadership in the locker room, and is now focused on getting the team “1-0” this week in Beaver Stadium.

“There were a couple guys who just really stepped up and said, ‘this isn’t what we want, this isn’t the outcome, this isn't the last game of the season,’” Musitpher said. “We are moving on, we’re just going to continue to stack good days of practice, go out there and perform on Saturdays, and try to get one.”

Ultimately, Franklin could point to a number of reasons why his team is 0-2, whether it be missing his top two running backs, an All-American opting out of the season, the coaching turnover or a shortened preparation to the season due to the coronavirus.

But Franklin knows this is the situation Penn State and many other teams in the country are in, and the Nittany Lions need to figure it out.

“These are the circumstances, and we got to embrace it and make the best of it,” Franklin said. “You got to look at the complete picture. You got to be honest with yourself. You got to be critical of yourself. You got to identify the areas that you can get better at, and should get better, and fix those things.”

However, this is sometimes easier said than done, as some issues can be fixed with a film review or practice, while others require long-term solutions.

“I'm always trying to look at it from both lenses, from short-term issues that we need to get resolved, and also the big picture and how the whole puzzle fits together,” Franklin said.

Franklin won’t criticize the individual after a loss, and instead will look at the entire team and address areas that need to be fixed.

“It's never an attack on an individual,” Franklin said. “It’s ‘okay, here are the things that we have to get fixed. These are the things that we know that lead to winning. And these are the things that we know lead to a lack of success.’”

And according to Mustipher, the coaches don’t need to point out individual mistakes.

“Guys are holding themselves accountable before they're holding anybody else accountable,” Mustipher said. “I think that's how it has to be, you have to look yourself in the mirror first, before anybody else. That was the biggest thing for us, we all have to reflect on what we're doing individually before we look at the team.”

This started for Mustipher during film review on Sunday, and he said he was impressed with the team's response to the corrections.

“During the film, we took the criticism that the coaches were giving us, and we didn't get emotional from it, we used it as a positive thing,” Mustipher said. “We did that, went out to practice on Sunday, went out to practice on Monday, and just corrected those things. I think that’s all we can do.”

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson feels the team just needs to execute better and focus on the moment, not the past two weeks.

“Trying to win on Saturdays is just going 1-0, executing, doing what our coaches are saying,” Dotson said. “We can’t focus on what’s down the road, we got to focus on what’s right now. That’s what I’ve been talking about, about living in the present, not the past or future, just focusing on your daily tasks.”

According to Franklin, before a team can flip the switch and emphasize winning, it has to eliminate the things that are making them unsuccessful.

This season for Penn State, this includes turnovers, tackling, costly penalties and a lack of execution across the team. However, Franklin never addresses these issues in the locker room immediately following a loss.

“The last thing you want to do is after a loss is start making corrections in the locker room,” Franklin said. “It's just too raw at that moment. You tell them, you love them, you tell them, you appreciate them, that we're all in this thing together and we gotta stick together during challenging times.”

And sticking together is exactly what Penn State is planning to do as it heads into Week 3 against Maryland.

“The guys in this locker room, we all love each other and we don’t want to let each other down,” Dotson said. “We love each other so much and we want to battle for each other. So it’s just going out to practice, every day and making each other better.”

While the team’s bigger picture goals at the start of the season aren’t likely to come to fruition, senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields is focusing on being the best version of himself and being someone for people to look up to.

“My attention to detail has to be the same, my work ethic has to be the same, my preparation has to be the same,” Castro-Fields said. “I have young guys that are watching me and how I act. Throughout any trials and tribulations, whatever may come, I’m just trying to be the same guy, and I think that’s kind of the key.”

In Castro-Fields’ mind, there is no doubt the Nittany Lions will eventually find a way to get into the win column and make this season a success.

“We’re going to find a way as long as we keep preparing the same,” Castro-Fields said. “I feel like overall, morale is high in the building. We’re still working to be 1-0, and I’m just excited for the rest of the journey, because I know we have a lot of things ahead we can still accomplish.”

