CHICAGO — Big Ten Network president Francois McGillicuddy delivered some positive news in Chicago on Thursday.

McGillicuddy took a portion of his opening statement to the media to welcome back broadcaster and Penn State alumnus Matt Millen, who stepped away from the booth last fall due to health issues.

“We're extremely thankful to welcome Matt Millen back to the broadcast booth this fall. As most of you know, Matt had to step away last October as he dealt with amyloidosis and underwent a heart transplant in December. And in typical Matt fashion, his recovery has been ahead of schedule.” McGillicuddy said.

In what the Big Ten president prefaced as “probably the best news of the day”, McGillicuddy went on to announce that Millen will be back in the broadcast booth for the fall.

“He'll be ready to join his partner Kevin Kugler in the booth for week 1,” McGillicuddy said. “He was able to join us for the Penn State spring game in April, and I can't tell you how thrilled our entire team was to see him back on his feet and talking football.”