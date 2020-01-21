Juniors Lamont Wade and Shaka Toney have yet to formally announce their decisions to return to Penn State for a senior season, but on Tuesday we got some clarity surrounding the status of the defenders for next season.

The NFL tweeted out its list of 99 underclassmen that have been granted special eligibility for the 2020 draft — Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler both appear on the list, but Wade and Toney do not.

99 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the 2020 NFL Draft and an additional 16 have fulfilled their degree requirements and are also eligible.This is the third straight year the number has decreased -- 4 fewer than last year and 7 off the record set in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Mo5maRxG9s — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 21, 2020

Toney and Wade were both integral pieces for the Nittany Lions’ defense this past season and as their names do not appear on this list it is very likely that they both intend to return to Happy Valley for another season.

Both defenders started all 13 games for Penn State.

Toney racked up 6.5 sacks this season while Wade had the best season of his collegiate career with two sacks, three forced fumbles and 67 tackles.