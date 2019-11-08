Ohio State will be without Heisman Trophy candidate Chase Young for its game against Maryland this weekend.

The news was initially reported by Lettermen Row. That report stated Young was suspended indefinitely. Ohio State confirmed in a statement to the media that Young would miss Ohio State’s game this weekend against Maryland, but did not comment on Young’s status thereafter.

“Ohio State’s Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into,” the statement said.

The Buckeyes are currently the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings with four games remaining on their schedule.

Young released a statement on his Twitter account regarding the issue.

Penn State will travel to Columbus on Nov. 23.