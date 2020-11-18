Penn State’s defense has struggled mightily this season after a year where it was one of the best units in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions have given up 17 touchdowns this season — nine passing, six rushing and two defensive touchdowns.

Only two teams in the conference are surrendering more points per game than Penn State’s 34.8 — Maryland and Minnesota.

Iowa, which has played an equal four games to the Nittany Lions, has given up 20 points per game less than Penn State at 14.8 — though Iowa has also had a much easier schedule in those four games.

So what happened that led to each of those 17 touchdowns given up by Penn State?

I separated the 17 scores into five different categories based on the most direct cause in order to better understand what is going wrong on the defensive side of the ball.

Explosive plays/tackling: 7 (41%)

Penn State’s biggest problem on defense has been the rate at which it’s giving up big plays to opposing offenses and its inconsistency in tackling.

James Franklin has consistently talked about needing to improve tackling and winning the explosive play battle, two things that haven’t happened yet during the 0-4 start.

Against Ohio State, the first play of the game was a jet sweep to wide receiver Garrett Wilson that took the Buckeyes inside the Nittany Lions’ 15-yard line and paved the way for an easy score.

Later in that game, Penn State gave up a 49-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave on a double move that gave the wide receiver a step on cornerback Marquis Wilson.

This also baited safety Lamont Wade out of his position for coverage over the top in the cover-2 scheme.

These issues continued the following week against Maryland, when freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett single-handedly dismantled the Nittany Lions’ defense on two slant routes.

On both plays, Jarrett caught the ball around 10 yards deep, over the middle and found a path to the end zone after the catch.

The first went for 42 yards, 30 of which were after the catch as Jarrett was untouched by Penn State defenders who took poor angles in an attempt to make the tackle.

The second went for 62 yards, 50 of which came after the catch — Jarrett outran his defender Daequan Hardy, and his speed made it near impossible for either Lamont Wade or Jonathan Sutherland to make a play in the secondary.

Later in the game, Terrapins running back Jake Funk would break off a 38-yard touchdown run that was the result of a missed tackle and other Penn State defenders failing to get in the vicinity of the running back.

This trend also carried over into the game at Nebraska — on the Huskers’ first scoring drive, the Nittany Lions struggled to bring down runners at first contact and gave up yards after the catch on a long drive.

Later, Nebraska would run a sweep to a wide receiver that went for 45 yards and a touchdown, without a single defender making contact with the ball carrier.

The big plays make up a vast majority of Penn State’s defensive mistakes this season.

Offensive turnovers: 3 (18%)

Penn State’s offense has put its defense in tough positions far too often.

Against Indiana, Sean Clifford’s two interceptions were both a result of overthrows, and both gave the Hoosiers possession in Nittany Lion territory.

Only one led to a touchdown, and that was the overthrow to tight end Pat Freiermuth that Indiana was able to return to the 5-yard line before punching it in.

Against Maryland and Nebraska, Clifford fumbled the ball and it was scooped up for a touchdown both times.

There have been multiple other occasions in which poor offensive possessions either resulted in turnovers or favorable field position for the opposition, but only led to field goals.

Playcalling: 3 (18%)

Defensive play calling hasn’t been perfect, but it also hasn’t been a huge issue compared to execution from players on the field.

The first touchdown the Nittany Lions gave up this season came on a 12-yard run where Penn State blitzed two linebackers to the strong side.

The Hoosiers ran a counter run to the weak side, which completely decimated the Nittany Lions’ chances of making a tackle, as it took out half of the defense.

Another play call that hurt Penn State in that game was in overtime, when wide receiver Whop Philyor caught the touchdown pass that led to Indiana’s game-winning 2-point conversion.

Philyor lined up in the slot with Wade on him in press coverage, Philyor ran a corner route after using his outside receiver as a pick, which gave Philyor the separation from Wade to make the catch.

Wade doesn’t have the speed to stay with Philyor, and the pick play was something that should have been accounted for in that situation.

Against Ohio State, quarterback Justin Fields faked a draw on fourth-and-goal and threw to a wide open receiver for a touchdown, after all of Penn State’s defenders bit on the run.

This ended up in the playcalling section, but really boils down to the fact that the Nittany Lion defenders weren’t attentive enough to stay with receivers.

Miscommunication: 2 (12%)

The two plays Penn State has given up due to miscommunication have come at some of the most inopportune times.

Against Ohio State, junior safety Ji’Ayir Brown was late coming onto the field in the Nittany Lions’ dollar package where they have five defensive backs playing.

The Buckeyes were at the 10-yard line on third down, and as Brown came onto the field, it was clear the defense was confused about its individual assignments.

Fields made an easy throw to a wide open tight end over the middle of the field, as a clearly frustrated Penn State defense looked around wondering what had happened — Ohio State went up 21-3 with that score as the half was winding down.

Against Maryland, redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. assumed Wade had coverage over the top, when both defensive backs took the underneath route.

This led to a wide open Terrapins receiver, as they increased their lead to 28-7 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Outliers: 2 (12%)

This category is for two touchdowns that Penn State couldn’t have done much about and didn’t fit into any of the previous definitions.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s game-tying touchdown drive in the final minute was nothing short of incredible.

He made multiple throws into tight windows while being hit by Nittany Lion pass rushers.

Against Ohio State, Porter had Olave covered, but wasn’t able to get his head around to make a play on the ball — Fields made a perfect throw to beat the coverage anyway.