Without a Penn State football season this fall, there are still plenty of games from years past to relive for die-hard Nittany Lion fans.

Whether it’s a last second finish or a Big Ten Championship victory, here are the top five Penn State games to rewatch from the past decade.

No. 5: James Franklin debut against UCF, 2014

Before he ever coached on the sideline at Beaver Stadium, James Franklin first led his new team in a statement victory overseas.

Taking the reins of the program from former coach Bill O’Brien, Franklin got his first taste of Penn State regular season football in the 2014 season-opener against UCF at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Coming off a rather mediocre 7-5 season in 2013, the Nittany Lions scored their first touchdown just seven minutes into the game with an eight-yard run from Zach Zwinak and took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

But then an unlikely hero emerged — Sam Ficken.

Ficken, a senior kicker for the blue and white, nailed four field goals in the game — with the most important kick coming as time expired.

Down 24-23 in the closing seconds, Penn State relied on Ficken to line up a 36-yard field goal to give the program its first win of the season, in which it finished with a 7-6 overall record.

No. 4: Walk-off road victory over Iowa, 2017

Very rarely do visiting teams survive the pressure of Kinnick Stadium, but Penn State did just that in its fourth game of the 2017 season.

Powered by the playmaking of Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a boxing match with the Hawkeyes — and it came down to the last play.

Down 19-15 in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter after a quick 73-yard drive from its own 20-yard line, Penn State had to leave it all on the line on fourth down and go for a touchdown from seven yards out.

McSorley danced around the pocket before placing the ball into Juwan Johnson’s hands as time expired, continuing the Nittany Lions’ bid at an undefeated season while giving Iowa its first loss of the campaign.

No. 3: White Out against Michigan, 2013

With two losses through just five games in 2013, Penn State needed a statement victory when Michigan made the trip to Happy Valley for that year’s iteration of the White Out.

It would take over four hours and four overtimes to accomplish the feat, but the Nittany Lions eventually came out on top for their first Big Ten win of the 2013 season.

Led by O’Brien and quarterback Christian Hackenberg, Penn State went tit-for-tat with the Wolverines — eventually going into overtime tied at 34-34.

After three overtime periods with neither team being able to pull away, O’Brien leaned heavily on running back Bill Belton in the final plays of the game.

Belton led the charge on the Nittany Lions’ final possession, finding the end zone on a two-yard run to win it for the blue and white by a score of 43-40.

No. 2: Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin, 2016

Down by 14 at halftime to Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten Championship game, Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes were quickly disappearing.

But the Nittany Lions’ defense came to play in the second half, allowing only three points for a Badger offense that featured star running back Corey Clement.

This is where Penn State’s offense took advantage.

Going on a 24-3 run on the back of McSorley — who finished with 384 passing yards and four touchdowns — the offensive unit closed out the affair with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Finishing with a 38-31 victory, Franklin picked up his first Big Ten Championship of his tenure with Penn State while leading the program to its first conference title since 2008.

No. 1: White Out against Ohio State, 2016

Penn State’s biggest win in recent memory will forever be characterized by star special teams play.

Down by four with 4:27 to go in the fourth quarter to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions lined up on the defensive side of the ball as the Buckeyes prepared to kick a field goal to potentially put the game on ice.

Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin ran up to his holder and booted it as his opponents in blue and white uniforms rushed him — but the ball barely made it past the line of scrimmage.

Penn State safety Marcus Allen reached up and got his hand on the ball to knock it backward before cornerback Grant Haley scooped it up and took it 60 yards to the end zone to give the Nittany Lions a 3-point lead.

Penn State wouldn’t look back, holding the Buckeyes scoreless for the rest of the game en route to its fifth win of the season and third of an eventual nine-game win streak.