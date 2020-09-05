Editor’s Note: Simulation Season is a weekly series where EA Sports’ NCAA Football 14 will be used to simulate Penn State’s season. The game will be played entirely by the CPU on Heisman difficulty, with eight minute quarters, using downloaded rosters that are updated for the 2020 season.

Penn State entered Beaver Stadium for its season-opening game of a conference-only schedule with a number of questions on the offensive side of the ball.

How would the team adjust to Kirk Ciarrocca’s new system, who would set-up at wide receiver and would the ‘LawnBoyz’ live up to preseason expectations?

The Nittany Lions found these answers and more in a thrilling 29-27 victory over Northwestern to open the season.

It took just 57 seconds for Penn State to find the end zone as Sean Clifford hit redshirt freshman TJ Jones in the end zone for an 11-yard score.

In the second quarter, Northwestern, led by Peyton Ramsey’s 241 passing yards, found its footing and trialed the Nittany Lions by just six points at halftime.

With neither team finding the end zone in the third quarter, Northwestern made it just a two-point game with an Isaiah Bowser touchdown run.

The teams then traded field goals and with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Penn State needed a big play as the Nittany Lions were nursing a 29-27 lead.

Then Noah Cain delivered, catching a shirt pass over the middle, and breaking two tackles before scoring a 61-yard touchdown to give Penn State a commanding 29-20 lead.

Ramsey led Northwestern on another scoring drive, but Penn State was able to run out the clock and secure the victory in its opening game of the season.

Clifford connection

Clifford has officially entered his name into the race for the Heisman trophy.

Penn State’s quarterback put together an impressive showing against Northwestern, going 26-for-35 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Clifford also added 72 yards on 15 carries in his first game under Ciarrocca.

The quarterback consistently tore apart the Northwestern defense and when Penn State needed a play, Clifford was able to make it with either his legs or his arm.

The Cincinnati native alo might have found his new favorite receiver. In his first game starting for Penn State, Jones led all receivers with 90 yards on six receptions.

Journey Brown led the team in receptions with seven for 47 yards.

Absent from Penn State’s offense throughout the game was top-NFL prospect Pat Freiermuth, who hauled in just three catches for 19 yards.

With almost 400 all-purpose yards in the opening game of the season, it’s clear CLifford made a jump in his first season under Ciarrocca and might have just caught the attention of the Heisman trophy committee in New York.

No Micah, no problem

With Micah Parsons deciding to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Penn State lost its defensive leader and knew it would need a number of players to step up.

This week it was his replacement who dominated in his role.

Lance Dixon dominated totaling 11 tackles, including two for a loss.

Dixon was a force on the edge attacking the Northwestern offense throughout the game.

Fellow linebacker Ellis Brooks also finished the game with 10 tackles, including three for a loss, as Penn State relied on the two young linebackers to fill the hole Parsons left.

Lamont Wade led the Penn State defense in tackles with 12.

It was a quiet day for the Penn State defensive line as it was unable to get a sack on Ramsey and was often controlled by the Northwestern offensive line.

Penn State’s defense didn’t put together a perfect game and will certainly need to make improvements before heading to Indiana next week, but overall the unit showed it could handle the loss of Parsons.

Kicking battle

Special teams played an important role in the contest as Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar was named the player of the game after he went 5-for-5 on field goals and hit both of the extra points he attempted.

Pinegar showed off his range with a 54-yard kick in the second quarter.

The Iowa native also connected from 20, 33, 41 and 48 yards.

Pinegar’s points might have been the difference for Penn State as Northwestern’s kicker Charlie Kuhbander went 2-for-5 with a long of 43-yards.

Scores from around the Big Ten

Ohio State 41, Illinois 38

Maryland 33, Iowa 27

Minnesota 31, Michigan State 36

Nebraska 24, Rutgers 23

Purdue 20, Michigan 41

Indiana 38, Wisconsin 35

Big Ten Standings

East

Ohio State - 1-0

Penn State - 1-0

Maryland - 1-0

Michigan State - 1-0

Michigan - 1-0

Indiana - 1-0

Rutgers - 0-1

West

Nebraska - 1-0

Illinois - 0-1

Northwestern - 0-1

Iowa - 0-1

Minnesota - 0-1

Purdue - 0-1

Wisconsin - 0-1

