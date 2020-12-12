Penn State has claimed the Land Grant Trophy for the second year in a row.

The Nittany Lions have now won three straight games as they defeated Michigan State 39-24 on Senior Day in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is now 3-5 this season.

Here is how our staff graded Penn State performance against the Spartans.

Offense: B | Justin Morganstein

While the Penn State offense had some tough stretches in the first half, it was able to gain some momentum in the third quarter and didn’t look back.

The Nittany Lions outgained Michigan State 232-147 in the final two quarters and put together some impressive drives featuring Sean Clifford’s arm.

But Clifford’s job was made much easier by receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington, who combined for 203 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Will Levis was also able to contribute as he once again was a factor in the short run game and was effective in his role.

Penn State’s 39 points scored against the Spartans was in fact a season high and gives Kirk Ciarrocca something to build upon for the future.

Defense: C | Andrew Porterfield

In his first career start for Michigan State, quarterback Payton Thorne took no time to expose an underperforming Penn State secondary.

The Nittany Lion defense allowed Thorne to establish an 11-for-13 passing clip at the half, while also letting the freshman to pass for 202 yards in the first 30 minutes of action.

Luckily for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, though, his team picked it up after the intermission.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker led all Nittany Lions with nine total tackles, a new career-high for the former Lackawanna College standout.

After its abysmal first half start, the Penn State defense allowed just 147 yards of offense and 3.7 yards per play from the Spartans.

Special Teams A | Evan Patrick

While special teams hasn’t played a major part in a lot of Penn State’s games this year, it was crucial in this win over Michigan State.

Junior Wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s 81-yard punt return for a touchdown was a huge spark for the Nittany Lions as they put up the most points in a game this season with 39.

Senior safety Lamont Wade took over as the team’s kick returner and averaged 29 yards per return with a long of 37, some of the most production Penn State has gotten out of kick returns this season.

Jordan Stout punted the ball five times and landed three inside the 20-yard line as the Nittany Lions dominated the field position battle.

Overall Penn State’s special teams contributed significantly to this win.

Coaching: A | Benjamin Ferree

In the last currently scheduled game for Penn State this season, the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff had its best day of the year.

Penn State once again started slow but it made the necessary second half adjustments to turn things around and fully dominate the Spartans in all three facets of the game.

The Nittany Lions built a lead and then were able to close out the game, something that Penn State has historically struggled to do under James Franklin.

Penn State was prepared to face off against this Michigan State team and although it wasn’t always pretty, the Nittany Lions were able to adapt and find a way to win, something it has done for three weeks in a row.