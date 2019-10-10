Football vs Purdue, Yetur Gross-Matos (99), Shaka Toney (18)
Buy Now

Yetur Gross-Matos (99) celebrates a sack with teammate Shaka Toney (18) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. No. 12 ranked Penn State is up 28-7 at the half.

 Jackson Mills

In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs are joined by Pete Ruden from The Daily Iowan to discuss on preview Penn State's much anticipated game against Iowa.

The episode opens with the discussion with Ruden about the Hawkeyes.

After the interview with Ruden, Ferree and Jacobs discuss the matchup from a Penn State perspective before talking about the alternate uniforms for Iowa.

Then to finish the episode, Ferree and Jacobs make their predictions for the Saturday night game.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags