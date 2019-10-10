In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs are joined by Pete Ruden from The Daily Iowan to discuss on preview Penn State's much anticipated game against Iowa.

The episode opens with the discussion with Ruden about the Hawkeyes.

After the interview with Ruden, Ferree and Jacobs discuss the matchup from a Penn State perspective before talking about the alternate uniforms for Iowa.

Then to finish the episode, Ferree and Jacobs make their predictions for the Saturday night game.