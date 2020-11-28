It took a lot longer than expected, but Penn State has finally won a game in 2020.

The Nittany Lions dominated in Ann Arbor, avoiding crucial mistakes that plagued them in the first five games to season to defeat Michigan 27-17.

Here is how our staff grades Penn State’s performance.

Offense: B | Justin Morganstein

Keyvone Lee was a revelation for the Penn State offense Saturday afternoon.

The freshman running back rushed for 133 yards on 22 carries and really opened up the offense for Sean Clifford.

While the team went away from the freshman back for a while, the group was still able run effectively to protect the ball as it did not turn it over once.

Parker Washington also had a commendable performance with 93 receiving yards on nine total catches.

So despite the losses of Brown, Cain and Freiermuth, the younger core was able to rise to the occasion for win No. 1 on the year.

Defense: B | Andrew Porterfield

A close game late, this matchup was decided by Penn State’s play on defense.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive unit gave up just 286 yards of total offense to the Wolverines, while putting together its lowest points allowed total of the season.

Penn State allowed just a 4-for-12 rate on third down conversions from Michigan and gave up only 14 first downs in its first win of the season.

But it wasn’t the stat sheet that’ll stick out in the minds of Penn State fans after this one.

On a crucial fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lion defensive line collapsed into the Wolverine backfield as Ellis Brooks picked up his sixth tackle of the game to force a turnover on downs.

Penn State’s defense has been lackluster all season long, but its performance against Michigan was a welcome change of pace for a Brent Pry squad that has dealt with injuries and absences.

Special teams: B | Evan Patrick

Penn State played a clean game on special teams and gained an extra possession from its punt coverage as the Nittany Lions got their first win of 2020.

Safety Drew Hartlaub recovered a muffed punt by Michigan in the second quarter that led to an extra three points for Penn State before the half.

Punter Jordan Stout had four punts with one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 42 yards.

The Nittany Lions did not return a single kick or punt in the game.

Overall, the special teams play only helped Penn State get into the win column.

Coaching: B | Benjamin Ferree

It wasn’t a perfect performance for Penn State, but in the end all that matters is the Nittany Lions are leaving Ann Arbor with their first victory of the season.

Penn State avoided another slow start and was able to take a lead into halftime for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions looked prepared to take on the Wolverines and while they still made some mental mistakes across the board, Penn State executed in the big moments.

Michigan looked hopeless most of the day on offense and a big reason why was Penn State’s defensive gameplan to force Cade McNamara to throw the ball down the field.

On offense, Penn State was finally able to establish the run and it resulted in an easy performance.

Overall, it wasn’t perfect and Michigan’s performance certainly helped, but Penn State was able to come away with a solid victory over another struggling program.