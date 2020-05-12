247Sports released a 2021 first round NFL Mock Draft which happens to include two current Nittany Lions.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Friermuth are projected to go in the first round with Parsons being a potential top-10 selection.

The mock draft has Parsons being selected No. 9 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has Pat Freiermuth being selected No. 27 overall by the New England Patriots.

Both Parsons and Friermmuth are coming off stellar seasons for Penn State putting up tremendous production en route to an 11-2 record.

They will once again have huge roles for Penn State in 2020, with both of them being crucial returning members of the 2019 Cotton Bowl Champion team.

Penn State has not had a first round pick in the NFl Draft since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants in 2018.

The mock draft in its entirety can be found here.