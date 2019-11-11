MINNEAPOLIS — Emotions were running high in TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday.

From the fans waving their gold towels and storming the field, to Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck crowd surfing over his players in the locker room after the game, to the defeated, teary-eyed Penn State players.

The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the 2019 season at the hands of the undefeated Gophers, a loss that wasn’t taken lightly in the Nittany Lions locker room.

“It’s a tough loss. Obviously a lot of emotions with that,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “We just have to keep on fighting and that’s what we did in this game, came up short.

“Just gotta keep fighting.”

The loss will provide Penn State a chance to learn and a chance to get better from the first real, tough adversity they have faced all season.

And the pain is a large part of that.

“This is adversity,” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “We have to use it as fuel. It’s pain. People are willing to change most when they are in pain so we’ve got to use this and change and get ready for our next opponent.”

But, the process for Penn State, to move on from this loss, to move on and refocus on Indiana and get back to being ‘1-0 this week’ is going to look differently than it has in past seasons.

James Franklin alluded to the fact that in previous seasons, after tough losses, he would go in the locker room and start pointing out mistakes to the team.

Franklin didn’t do that on Saturday.

“It’s not the time for that,” Franklin said. “The emotions are raw, the feelings are raw.”

So instead, Franklin gave his team something to think about, gave his team a message that will sit with them on the plane back to State College.

“I did tell them that everything in life is a learning opportunity and to take a minute, take a deep breath but have this feeling, don’t block it,” Franklin said. “Have the feeling and everything can be used for fuel.”

It was a tough message for Franklin to deliver to a deflated locker room and a very tough message for the players to hear.

Franklin mentioned that multiple players came up to him personally after the game and apologized for their performances.

This was something that didn’t sit right with the coach, even though he understands the pain of a loss for everyone involved with the program.

“There is no reason for them to say sorry to me,” Franklin said. “They give their blood, sweat and tears to this university and to this community and to this program. There is a lot of hurting guys in there.”

“Coaches, players, everybody that is involved. I know the fans are hurting. I get it.”

And the key to Penn State moving on from this defeat and using it as fuel is in the locker room, in the individuality of every single player to commit to the team.

“I really haven’t been around a team that loves each other like we do,” Clifford said. “I think its just all about staying together, knowing that each person has each others back.

“Just keep grinding through this season because we’re not done yet.”

In moments like this, it allows the leaders of the team to step up and what defensive tackle PJ Mustipher saw in the locker room after the game was exactly that.

“Just for the courage of a guy to come up and say that it’s his fault, we definitely love that,” Mustipher said. “That’s what leaders do, but at the same time we are going to support that guy, we are going to love that guy and we are going to say it’s on everybody. It’s on each and every man and woman in this program.”

The Penn State season is far from over. The Nittany Lions, with one loss, still control their destiny to a berth in the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff.

But a response is needed and its needed quickly.

“It’s very important that we put it to bed tomorrow and move on,” Franklin said. “I think there has been times where we haven’t moved on from loses and I think part of it is how I’ve handled it in the locker room sometimes.”

By handling it differently, Franklin hopes that it can avoid the back-to-back let down performances of years past.

And while the entire locker room wasn’t ready to see the defeat in that manner on Saturday evening, a few were.

“The season is not over. We have to have each others back,” Mustipher said. “There was a lot of raw emotion and there should be. This was a big game and we didn’t come out on top.”

“Coach Franklin just emphasized that we have to support each other, tomorrow we have to go back to work and evaluate what we can do better but at the same time we have to use this so it doesn’t happen again.”

As Penn State returns to State College and prepares to take on a 7-2 Indiana team, there is a lot of thinking going on.

The raw emotions from the visitor locker room in TCF Bank Stadium may disappear, but the pain that came with them won’t be forgotten so quickly and are going to stay by Penn State and be used for fuel.

But at the end of the day, Penn State needs to move on, one loss won’t define its season, but how they respond from it, will.

“I think you can really take a whole day, win or loss,” Clifford said. “Obviously, we haven’t had to deal with this yet but definitely going to take a day to think, to reflect, to watch the film and that’s really the only thing I want to do right now.”

“Then just grow from it. That’s one thing that I can guarantee is that through all this I’m going to come in tomorrow with the same mentality that I had before, if not hungrier.”