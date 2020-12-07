Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday following Penn State's 23-7 win over Rutgers Saturday.

Porter tallied seven total tackles and one tackle-for-loss in Penn State’s 23-7 victory over the Scarlet Knights.

A redshirt freshman out of Bakersfield, California, Porter has started every game at cornerback this season after making just four appearances as a true freshman in 2019.

Porter is the second straight Penn State player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week as running back Keyvone Lee earned the award on Nov. 30.

