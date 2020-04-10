It wasn’t that long ago that Lamont Wade was playing cornerback, struggling to get consistent playing time and even testing the transfer portal waters.

Fast forward over a year, and he is one of the team’s best defensive players and now one of its most important players across the board.

With Garrett Taylor graduating, the senior safety will now likely take over as the leader of the secondary.

It’s been a long journey, but co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks is confident that he’s ready for that role.

“All the guys respect him because of his knowledge, because of his work ethic. This will be a big year for him from a leadership perspective,” Banks said in a conference call on Thursday. “He was a guy that, on Saturdays, he definitely brought all the energy into guys to feed off of him.”

Wade’s energy was apparent whenever he took the field. He was fourth on the team in total tackles, and he recorded three forced fumbles in one game against Ohio State, tying a Big Ten record.

Banks is hopeful that his energy not only spreads to the rest of the unit on Saturdays, but during the week as well.

“This year I expect him to take another step in terms of helping the kids prepare throughout the week, for some of the young guys who haven't had a chance to have significant roles,” Banks said. “Getting those guys on the same page during the week so they're ready to play and feed off the energy that he brings on the weekend.”

That energy is something that makes the Clairton, Pennsylvania, native a unique player. But Banks knows that it’s not all about energy.

He has seen Wade grow at the position, making the relationship between the two very successful.

“Lamont is super smart and he's very motivated. He definitely wants to be the best version of himself. And guys like that I naturally click with in general,” Banks said. “It's been great to see how well he's adapted to learning the position. But the total position, not necessarily just his position, but he understands the boundary safety. He obviously had a significant role to play in our nickel back, so he's done a truly good job that way.”

Banks wasn’t always his position coach, as Wade made the move from corner to safety.

So in a short time, they have created a common understanding of what’s expected.

“We've definitely had a chance to get to know each other,” Banks said. “He understands what our standards and our expectations are in our room. And I understand the energy that makes him tick. I think it's been a pretty good marriage so far and I think he's really just scratched the surface.”

Wade’s knowledge and energy has Banks excited for what he can bring to the team season.

But he’s also excited for what’s to come, after Wade’s time at Penn State is done.

“I think he has a tremendous upside. He played on the hash but he also showed the ability to play in the slot which is big if you look at the next level,” Banks said. “The NFL looks very similar to a lot of the college programs now in my mind. A lot of three wide receiver sets, and even when you have tight ends you're flexing them out so you need to have guys in the game that you know obviously can cover, but also have enough stout to be able to make tackles. I think Lamont can do that.”

His energetic personality should have a big impact on the rest of the Nittany Lions, as he’ll be one of the veteran leaders on the team.

And Banks doesn’t see the impact of his energy stopping when he leaves State College.

“I think his overall energy that he brings and passion for the game that he brings is contagious within the defense,” Banks said. “So I think those are traits that will be very attractive to some guys at the next level and obviously once he finishes and helps us continue our goals here, someone will be very fortunate to have him.”