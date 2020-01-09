Two Penn State players were honored on Thursday by being named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Journey Brown were named to the AP's list of best bowl game performers.

The two players were also named the Cotton Bowl Offensive and Defensive Outstanding Players.

Brown rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 carries leading Penn State's offense to 53 points against Memphis.

On the other side of the ball, Parsons was everywhere totatling 14 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.