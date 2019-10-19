An individual reported to Penn State Police that they were hit in the head and robbed in the tailgate lots before the White Out game on Saturday.

According to a university-issued Timely Warning, the individual, who was described as a "visitor," was hit in the head and knocked down by an unknown person or persons. The suspect or suspects then allegedly stole the individual's cell phone.

The alleged robbery occurred between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. in an unknown tailgate lot. The individual did not report a weapon being used during the robbery.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact them.