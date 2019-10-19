Crimes and Court

An individual reported to Penn State Police that they were hit in the head and robbed in the tailgate lots before the White Out game on Saturday.

According to a university-issued Timely Warning, the individual, who was described as a "visitor," was hit in the head and knocked down by an unknown person or persons. The suspect or suspects then allegedly stole the individual's cell phone.

The alleged robbery occurred between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. in an unknown tailgate lot. The individual did not report a weapon being used during the robbery.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact them.

