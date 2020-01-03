A former Penn State star is making a name for himself on the biggest stage.
Chris Godwin has been named to the NFL All-Pro second team after receiving 14 votes from members of the Associated Press.
Godwin finished the season with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns for the 7-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Godwin was voted onto the second team alongside Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones by 50 members of the media.
This accolade completes a breakout third season for the former Nittany Lion who gained 491 more yards than in the 2018 season.