A former Penn State star is making a name for himself on the biggest stage.

Chris Godwin has been named to the NFL All-Pro second team after receiving 14 votes from members of the Associated Press.

Godwin finished the season with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns for the 7-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Godwin was voted onto the second team alongside Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones by 50 members of the media.

This accolade completes a breakout third season for the former Nittany Lion who gained 491 more yards than in the 2018 season.