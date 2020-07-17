After a quiet couple months on the recruiting trail, Penn State added 4-star linebacker Jamari Buddin to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday.

The Nittany Lions picked up the Michigan native on Friday, who had significant interest from other Big Ten schools such as Michigan State and Minnesota but ultimately decided to go with Penn State.

Buddin is the ninth best player in the state of Michigan and 20th best linebacker in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Buddin is the second linebacker in James Franklin’s 2021 class as he joins fellow Michigan native Kobe King.

