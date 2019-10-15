The Big Ten season is heating up, and the league is starting to take shape.

Despite being idle this past week, Ohio State continues to lead the charge at the top of the conference and have made a case for being one of the premier teams in the nation through the first six weeks.

After a road victory over Iowa, Penn State has positioned itself well for a run at a Big Ten title, and potential berth in the College Football Playoff. However, the Nittany Lions have three of their next four games on the road, all of which come against difficult opposition.

As Big Ten play rolls on, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Wisconsin’s defense is frightening

Wisconsin has made a habit of dominating its competition this season.

Entering their game against Michigan State on Saturday, the Badgers had outscored opponents by a staggering 217-29 margin and possessed the most dominant player in college football in Jonathan Taylor.

That trend showed no sign of slowing down against the Spartans.

Taylor racked up two more touchdowns, and Jack Coan threw for another as Wisconsin made quick work of Michigan State, dispatching the Spartans 38-0 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

In what has become one of the defining storylines of the Big Ten season thus far, the Badgers’ defense tallied another shutout — their fourth of the season — and held Michigan State to just 149 yards of total offense.

As of this week, the Badgers are tops in the country in points allowed, yards per play and yards per game, making a very strong case for the title of best defense in the country.

With six games to play, it’s clear that not only is Wisconsin the favorite to win the Big Ten West, but it could be the only team in the conference that might be able to steal a victory in Columbus.

We’ll have to wait another two weeks to find out.

Can Minnesota keep this up?

In a matter of six quarters, Minnesota went from an unimpressive 4-0, to a dominant 6-0 team.

The Gophers struggled through their first four games of the season, as they survived a scare from South Dakota State in their season-opener, before converting a fourth-and-13 to force overtime the very next week at Fresno State and winning with a walk-off interception in that first overtime session.

After narrowly defeating Purdue to open Big Ten play, Minnesota routed Illinois at home, before dominating Nebraska from start to finish in a game that was over from the start.

The victory over Nebraska marked the first time that Minnesota has started a season 6-0 since 2003, and PJ Fleck undoubtedly has this program trending in an upward direction.

But how far can they go this season?

The Gophers should be 8-0 as long as they don’t trip over games at Rutgers and against Maryland over the next two weeks. Following that, Penn State will come to Minneapolis and Minnesota will travel to Iowa in a make-or-break pair of games that will likely go a long way to determining if the Gophers can win a Big Ten West title.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw five teams ranked in the Top 25 for the second consecutive week.

Ohio State fell to No. 4 after an idle week, while Wisconsin moved up to No. 6 after its 38-0 drubbing of Michigan State.

Penn State was another big mover on the week, as the Nittany Lions vaulted up to No. 7 following their victory over then-No. 17 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. The Nittany Lions will face off against No. 16 Michigan on Saturday in what will be their biggest test of the season to date.

Minnesota rounds out the Top 25 as the Gophers check in at No. 20 following their win over Nebraska. Penn State will be in Minneapolis on Nov. 9 after its second bye week of the season.