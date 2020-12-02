With just five collegiate games under his belt, Keyvone Lee stepped into the Big House weighed down with the biggest responsibility of his football career thus far.

He was Penn State’s starting running back.

Lee was thrust into the first-string spot in the Nittany Lions’ matchup with Michigan, after previous starter Devyn Ford was absent due to a death in his family.

The fourth-string running back at the start of his true freshman season, Lee found himself carrying the load of a run-heavy Kirk Ciarrocca offense, not even a full year removed from his high school playing days.

Penn State previously lost the dynamic duo of redshirt junior Journey Brown and sophomore Noah Cain earlier this season, due to Brown’s medical retirement from football and Cain’s season-ending injury.

The weight of Lee’s starting responsibilities were quickly lifted, though, as he ran it into the maize and blue turf of Michigan’s end zone on the first drive of the game to pick up the third touchdown of his young career.

Although the Nittany Lions had just two running backs on scholarship against the Wolverines, James Franklin was confident in the tangibles of Lee’s abilities.

“Some of the scenarios that we’ve been thrust into this season are obviously a part of it,” Franklin said. “But the other part is that he’s a 230-pound guy with good feet, and he’s got really good vision.”

Lee came into his college career as a 4-star running back recruit and the 48th-ranked prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Offensive lineman Will Fries, who has run blocked for star running backs like Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders, realized Lee’s potential early on.

“I noticed it in the Indiana game, when he stepped in and played a huge role playing a lot in that game,” Fries said. “Seeing the way he runs and how hard he runs, it boosts the confidence of the whole offense.”

In his first collegiate appearance, Lee ran the ball six times for 35 yards against the Hoosiers in Penn State’s 36-35 overtime loss.

But it isn’t just effort that sets Lee apart from other Big Ten running backs — it’s a quirk in his game that has a positive effect on the Nittany Lion offense’s ability to gain yardage in crucial situations.

“He’s always falling forward. I think that’s something that a lot of times goes unnoticed, but when you can always fall forward — you’re talking about another yard-and-a-half or two yards on every run,” Franklin said. “We’ve needed that.”

Lee finished with a career-high 134 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 22 carries in Penn State’s 27-17 win over the Wolverines. His performance was good enough to net him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Becoming reliant on depth at every position, Penn State’s requirement to start a true freshman running back in Lee against Michigan has been a theme for a program weathering losses of multiple starters.

Linebacker and team captain Jesse Luketa believes the Nittany Lions’ having to focus on depth hasn’t all been a bad thing, as the junior is optimistic about what it illustrates for the program’s future.

“We’ve dealt with a tremendous amount of adversity from an injury standpoint with guys dropping,” Luketa said. “But at the same time, it’s a testament to who we are and our character as a program.”

In an offense that has struggled through six games this season, Fries is impressed by Lee’s nonstop work ethic to make an impact despite disappointing team performances.

“He’s just a guy that you see run hard,” Fries said. “I give him a lot of credit for being a young guy, stepping in there and doing his job really well.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

What does Penn State football need to do to reach a bowl game? In a normal season, Penn State would be out of bowl contention with a losing record already …

And off of the gridiron, Lee continues to impress his teammates with his demeanor and personality in the locker room and the Penn State community.

“In Florida, he’s a good little jit,” Luketa said. “From what I’ve seen, he’s a pretty charismatic, funny individual. He’s a good all-around kid.”

“Jit” means a young person in Florida slang, where Lee hails from and spent his high school playing career at the American Collegiate Academy in Clearwater.

As Lee’s Penn State career continues to progress past his true freshman season, Franklin is confident the Florida native will continue to hone his skills and talents to become a consistent, reliable option for the blue and white’s offense.

“To be honest with you, he’s handled the moments pretty well for a true freshman,” Franklin said. “It hasn’t been too big for him.”