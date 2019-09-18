Midway through Penn State’s first bye week of the season, James Franklin met with the media following practice.

Here are three takeaways from what he said.

Hectic weekend of recruiting

The bye week could often be seen as a bit of downtime, especially before the Nittany Lions open their grueling Big Ten schedule against Maryland next Friday.

That’s not how Franklin sees it. He and his coaches will spend a 48-hour stretch from Thursday to Saturday on the recruiting trail.

“[The coaches] are leaving tonight, and we’ll get out of here for a few days,” Franklin said. “We’re all going to be going to our respective places and then we’ll scramble to get back here by Saturday morning, in time for practice.”

With Penn State’s next game landing on a Friday night, the Nittany Lions’ weekly itinerary will be pushed up a day, to say nothing of Franklin’s already hectic recruiting trip.

“Those are the challenges that we face in a week like this,” Franklin said. “You have to be at the games you want to be at on Friday night, but get back here for Saturday practice, and then I’ll go out later in the day for some afternoon and evening games as well.”

Running back rotation will continue

The first couple of weeks of the 2019 season have featured a revolving door at the running back position.

Much has been made of Franklin’s usage of all four running backs in each of the first three games, and the head coach sees no reason to change that method at this time.

“It is what it is at this point,” Franklin said. “We’ve got four guys that will all play until we see a clear separation at the top.”

Franklin understands that this could cause a bit of a dilemma in the running back room, but he places more importance on the overall success of the group and the health and development of each tailback.

“We could choose to ride our starters, and focus on the top one or two guys [on the depth cart],” Franklin said. “However, we want to get all of our guys reps and build their confidence so that each one of our guys are in a position where they can execute if their name is called.”

Still room for improvement on both sides of the ball

While Penn State is off to a 3-0 start for the third consecutive season, it has not always been pretty.

The Nittany Lions dominated an FCS opponent in Idaho, before looking unimpressive for most of their next contest against Buffalo and struggling with Pitt last Saturday.

After the recent close-call against the Panthers, Franklin is well-aware of the things his team could improve on.

“Defensively I think there are times when we have been really good, specifically inside the 10-yard line,” Franklin said. “At this stage I would have thought that our defensive line would be more disruptive, and I think that comes with the fact that we haven’t been very consistent.”

On the other side of the ball, Penn State’s offense was held in check against Pitt, specifically in the passing game.

However, Franklin is still pleased with the development of Sean Clifford and co. and is confident about his team’s ability to be more consistent and produce results going forward.

“One thing that really jumps out at me about Sean is the fact that he has not committed a turnover yet [this season],” Franklin said. “That’s really something that has excited me about the team as a whole. We’ve had flashes of inconsistency, but for the most part we’ve been pretty clean. To me, that’s an encouraging sign.”