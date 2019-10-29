Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is back to doing Saquon Barkley things whether its making opposing defenders look lost with his elusiveness or finding his way into the endzone.

The second year running back tallied 64 yards on the ground on 19 carries, but racked up 79 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, catching eight passes against the Lions.

Touchdown to Saquon Barkley for Daniel Jones fourth TD Pass of the game pic.twitter.com/Xlbff5A30A — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 27, 2019

Despite Barkley’s tremendous statistical day individually, the Giants lost to the Lions in the end.

The former Penn State sensation added to his already incredible highlight reel with a play that had NFL fans around the country buzzing.

Barkley spun out of the grasp of two defenders before throwing a third would-be tackler off himself, leading to a solid gain.

It's safe to say that Barkley looks just like he did before his absence due to injury.

Miles Sanders

The rookie running back had arguably his best game in the NFL on Sunday before leaving the game due to a shoulder injury that has been reported as ‘not serious’.

Sanders tallied 74 yards on just three carries, most of which came in one big chunk when he rattled off a 65-yard run early in the third quarter that left the Bills’ defenders chasing dust.

New league, same explosiveness @BoobieMilesXXIV cashes in on the longest play of the season for the Eagles pic.twitter.com/1iMG7UzDGZ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 27, 2019

The former Penn State back has continued to show his value in the passing game against Buffalo with three receptions for 44 yards.

Grant Haley

Haley also had one of his best performances of the season for New York on Sunday against the Lions.

The former Nittany Lion defensive back had seven total tackles, all of which were solo, and a single sack on Matthew Stafford.

Chris Godwin

By Chris Godwin’s standards for what he’s done so far this season as one of the NFL’s top receiving threats, Sunday was one of his worst performances.

But the receiver still managed four receptions for 43 yards on the day in the loss to the Titans.

Mike Evans took most of the targets and receiving yards while Godwin was the team’s second-leading receiver.