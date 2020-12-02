After securing its first win of the 2020 season, Penn State will travel to Rutgers with hopes of building on its momentum from a week ago.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a big win over Purdue, their second of the season, and are looking to maintain their one game lead over the Nittany Lions at the bottom of the Big Ten East standings.

Here are the key matchups to look out for on Saturday.

WR Parker Washington vs. DB Tre Avery

Washington was Penn State’s most productive and consistent wide receiver a week ago against Michigan, and quarterback Sean Clifford will need another solid performance out of the true freshman this week.

Avery has lined up against the opposing team’s slot receiver the most often out of any Rutgers’ defensive back this season, so he will likely get the assignment of covering Washington.

Washington was targeted early and often against the Wolverines, and each week he is looking more and more like a suitable replacement for KJ Hamler with his big play and run-after-the-catch ability.

Last week against Purdue slot receiver Rondale Moore, Avery held Moore to six catches for 76 yards, which can be considered a success against a receiver of Moore’s caliber.

When the Nittany Lions can get additional receivers involved outside of Jahan Dotson, it usually bodes well for the offense.

OL Will Fries vs. DT Michael Dwumfour

Penn State found success on the ground with a running back for the first time this season last week, and it translated to a win.

A lot of that was due to the interior of the offensive line dominating the Wolverines defensive front — if Penn State can do that again, it will open up the entire offense.

Redshirt senior Will Fries moved from right tackle to right guard midway through the season, and it has paid off recently.

Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour doesn’t have eye-popping stats on the season, but he makes his presence felt on the interior and can clog gaps with his huge stature.

At 296 pounds, the defensive tackle is a force in the Knights’ run defense, and if Fries is able to move him around and open running lanes for true freshman running back Keyvone Lee, Penn State could find more success in the rushing attack.

LB Ellis Brooks vs. RB Isaih Pacheco

In last year’s 27-6 win over Rutgers, Penn State’s defense relied heavily on linebacker Micah Parsons to make plays all over the field.

Parsons led the team in that game with 10 total tackles and a sack.

Now, Brooks is in the same role Parsons was a season ago, and the Knights’ running back Pacheco is having another solid season at running back.

Pacheco ran for over 100 yards against the Nittany Lions last season and that version of the Penn State defense was much more suited for stopping the run.

Brooks, who leads the team in total tackles and all linebackers in tackles for loss, will be key in stopping the run, which in turn will slow down a lot of the Rutgers offense.

DB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Bo Melton

Redshirt freshman cornerback Porter has been tasked with defending the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver for multiple weeks in a row, after senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields went down with an injury.

Melton has been the best receiver for the Knights this season, with 30 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns.

Last year, Rutgers struggled to throw the ball against the Nittany Lions’ secondary, but Melton will look to change that this year.

Porter and the rest of the defensive backs had a solid performance last week against Michigan, and if Porter is able to shut down Melton, Penn State should be in a good position defensively.