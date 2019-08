Penn State hosts Idaho to kick off the 2019 season on Saturday at Beaver Stadium for the first ever matchup between the two schools.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The broadcast of the game is also available to stream from the new BTN+ app — formerly BTN2Go.

The Big Ten Network will be live in front of Beaver Stadium for their pregame show "BTN Tailgate", which begins at 10 a.m. ET.