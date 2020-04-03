Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

It wasn’t a pretty display of football on a snowy, October evening in State College, but it was one that will live in the history book and Penn State lore forever.

No. 19 Penn State scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:08 left to defeat Illinois 10-7 and give Joe Paterno his record-setting 409th career win.

It would also be the last and final game for the longtime coach as he was fired on Nov. 9, 2011, in wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case.

Penn State and Illinois turned the ball over a combined seven times, as the game was scoreless at halftime.

Illinois struck first at the end of the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Nathan Scheelhaase, but a blocked punt by Penn State early in the fourth quarter shifted momentum into the Nittany Lions favor.

Penn State was unable to turn the field position into a touchdown, however, and found itself down 7-3 with 3:05 left in the game.

Matt McGloin, who finished the game just 9-for-24 with 98 yards and an interception, led the team on an 80-yard drive that was capped off by a Silas Redd touchdown run.

Penn State finished the game with just 209 yards of offense, 137 of which came on the ground from Redd.

Illinois had a 42-yard field goal attempt to tie the game at the end of regulation, but it hit the upright and Penn State escaped with the historic and final win for Paterno.

At the time, Penn State was the only team in the Big Ten without a conference loss and it set up a showdown in Beaver Stadium against Nebraska, following the Nittany Lions bye-week.

