It took a week, but Trace McSorley found the end zone for the first time in the NFL.

McSorley's first touchdown came with five minutes left in the second quarter when the quarterback hit Christopher Moore on a crossing route to put the Baltimore Ravens up 13-3 over the Green Bay Packers.

McSorley finished the game 8-for-13 for 74 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In his first NFL appearance last week, McSorley was 9-for-22 for 85 yards and threw an interception.

McSorley is currently serving as the Ravens second string quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.

McSorley will be back in action on Aug. 22 when the Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles.