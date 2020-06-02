CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Lamont Wade emphasized the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement. Wade clarified via Twitter that he is not actively tied to any particular movement or group. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

Penn State safety Lamont Wade took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to host a discussion on social activism.

Wade paired with civil rights leader Seun Babolola (@seuntheactivist) to answer questions people had about the recent protests and events surrounding the death of George Floyd as well as other racial injustices across the United States.

The Clairton, Pennsylvania, native described what it’s like to be a black male and asked people to be more understanding of other human beings.

“People don’t realize the disadvantage we are at. The country wasn’t made for a black man or a black woman to be successful,” Wade said on Instagram. “I see why my people are tired, and I see why my people are hurting.”

Wade then proceeded to go through all the comments to ensure that people’s thoughts were heard and touched on a myriad of topics such as President Donald Trump, police reforms and slavery.

He repeatedly stated that no matter what someone’s political beliefs are, people should be worried about what they can control and should focus on loving the rest of the human race.

He made it clear to all of his viewers that he will work tirelessly in his life to help improve upon the injustice that is occurring.

“I'm so dedicated to changing this because I'm tired, I’m mad and I’m frustrated about this,” Wade said. “We just have to come together more because America is trying to create division right now.”

The senior safety concluded his live video by asking people in the Clairton, Pennsylvania area to join his peaceful protest tomorrow which he says will remain 100% peaceful and more details will be given soon.

He also wanted to clarify that all people can come and show support no matter their beliefs or skin color, as long as they are willing to not riot or loot.

“Allies are important right now,” Wade said. “Don't think that because you are white you don't have a voice.

“If you do things out of love and peace you’ll never be wrong.”